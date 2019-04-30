Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3.

1. Um. Jessika Power could be making a return to reality TV very soon.



Oh boy.

She may have just left our screens, but it seems Married at First Sight’s Jessika Power could be making a return to reality TV sooner than we think.

The reality star, who sparked controversy after leaving her husband Mick Gould on the show for intruder Dan Webb, is tipped to appear on the next season of Love Island.

Speaking to New Idea, Jessika responded to the rumours, adding that she would consider the opportunity to appear on the show.

“I am flattered, but my hunt for love right now is on hold as I’m hurt,” she told the publication.

“If the opportunity is still there in the future it may be something I will consider,” she added.

Only time will tell. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

In a video shared by Yahoo Lifestyle earlier this month, MAFS’ Dan confirmed his split from Jessika.

“Me and Jess have split, let’s get that straight. We have broken up,” 35-year-old Dan said in the video.

“There’s allegations coming out that we’re still together. She’s saying we’re still together. We are not together,” he added.