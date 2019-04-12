In a video published by Yahoo Lifestyle on Friday night, Dan Webb has confirmed he has split with Jessika Power.

“Me and Jess have split, let’s get that straight. We have broken up,” 35-year-old Dan said.

“There’s allegations coming out that we’re still together. She’s saying we’re still together. We are not together,” he added.

The pair began seeing each other while ‘married’ to different partners, and were the most controversial couple on the reality show.

Dan said in the video that watching the reunion on Monday night, where footage of Jess propositioning fellow contestant Nic Jovanovic, resurfaced the trust issues he’d been struggling with.

Jess confirmed that after the reunion, the pair broke up temporarily, but two days later resumed their relationship.

“There’s rumours about her hooking up with [Nic] in an elevator. I’m hearing it happened, but I just want to hear her tell me her side. I wanted to feel like she could trust me and the person I was giving her. I was giving her as much as I could give her,” Dan said in the video.

Dan added that he has regrets “about ever meeting Jess”.

The father of one also addressed the Talking Married interview that promptly went viral after it aired live on Monday night.