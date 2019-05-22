Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. It looks like Jessika Power has a new boyfriend and he’s got record.

Excuse us, but Married at First Sight contestant Jessika Power has a new boyfriend after her split from Dan Webb and we care… a lot.

The reality TV contestant debuted her new relationship with a man named Suleiman ‘Sam’ Abdulrahim on Monday night when she made it Instagram official.

But in classic Jessika Power fashion, he is a controversial partner.

It would seem that Sam is a kickboxer who just got released from prison after two years imprisonment, due to his involvement in a car crash.

Sam was driving a Ferrari Spider going nearly double the speed limit when he crashed into three cars, killing grandmother Muriel Hulett, 88.

It is understood that Sam pleaded guilty to a charge of culpable driving causing death and was released earlier this year in March.

2. Amy Schumer returned to work and of course, the shaming has already begun.

Yep. It's happened. Just two weeks after giving birth to her first child, Amy Schumer has been mum-shamed.

Schumer, 37, returned to work as a stand-up comedian this week after welcoming her son Gene to the world earlier in the month.

And after sharing a photo of herself at work with her nearly nine million followers on Instagram, the new mum was immediately shamed for leaving her baby at home.

"Already???? That’s insane!!! And inhumane. Contract or not you need to be allowed at least six weeks for maternity," one woman explained to Schumer.

"Ugh why are you working so soon?!" another thought it was necessary to add.