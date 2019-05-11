Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. MAFS’ Jess says Dan keeps trying to contact her.

Maybe you thought you’d heard the last of Married at First Sight‘s Jessika Power and Dan Webb, but alas, the saga continues.

While Australia was privy to their very messy spat on the final episode of Talking Married, the 26-year-old administration officer says Dan has since made efforts to ‘slide into her DMs’, so to speak.

“Dan and I had our live breakdown on Talking Married, an hour prior we were cooking dinner, saying we loved each other and then that sort of happened,” she told her followers on Instagram Stories.

“But recently, he has been trying to contact me, but we’re not ever going to ever work. It’s never going to happen – I can never trust him, ever.”

Fair enough.

In the days after their suspected breakup, Dan, 35, told Yahoo Lifestyle he regretted ever "meeting Jess".

“We just spoke and I was just honest with her. I said, ‘Look I don’t think I can continue this. It’s toxic, you’re not being honest with me. I can’t have a relationship with someone if they’re not honest with me,'" he said.

Shortly after, allegations also emerged of Jessika reportedly cheating on him with former MAFS contestant Telv Williams, with Dan confirming the story to Mamamia.

“Telv reached out to me on Instagram to apologise and give me a heads up about Jess cheating on me with him after the final vows (just before Christmas) when we were very much still together,” he said.