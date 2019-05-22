Let's talk about all the biggest Game of Thrones plot twists that eventually came to nothing.

The epic drama, fantasy and incest series that is Game of Thrones has finally come to an end, but fans have been left scratching their heads over a few little show details.

For a TV series built on so many theories, plot twists, and fake-outs, fans were eager to see how all the loose threads and outstanding prophecies would finally all come together in the end.

While there were some satisfactory character arcs in those final scenes, there were also a lot of big plot twists that had been presented to viewers in earlier seasons that were now seemingly forgotten or just left out of the finale all together.

Let’s take a look at some of the biggest Game of Thrones plot twists that eventually all came to nothing.

In the end, did it really matter that Jon Snow was born Aegon Targaryen?

One of the biggest Game of Thrones twists of all took place at the end of season seven when we learned that Jon Snow was in fact not the bastard son of Ned Stark. He was in fact secretly born Aegon Targaryen, the legitimate son and heir of Daenerys’ brother Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark.

While his true parentage did act as sort of a catalyst for making Daenerys paranoid about her own rightful claim to the Iron Throne, in the end it had no real bearing on the story. It did not allow Jon to eventually become king and did not save him from a life of exile.

It was a big storytelling punch that just did not stick the landing.

What was the point of Arya’s Faceless Man tricks?

Arya Stark spent a great deal of her Game of Thrones time in Braavos, where she picked up her assassin skills and of course all of her impressive Faceless Man tricks.

While these skills were put to great use in the season seven premiere where Arya, in disguise as Walder Frey, took out all the villains who had mercilessly murdered her family at the Red Wedding.

It was an incredible scene, but then it appeared as if Arya/the show forgot she ever had this special set of skills.

Many fans speculated that her Faceless Man tricks would be the key to her taking out one of the big bads in the finale, either Daenerys or Cersei, but unfortunately, it turned out to be one of the plot twists that just died a quick death.