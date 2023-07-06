'I had to ask my mum for money not too long ago.' What Jessica Simpson's life looks like now.

Jessica Simpson is a name everybody knows: whether it's from her music career, tabloid front pages, the successful fashion brand that shares it, or Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, a major blueprint for reality TV as we know it now.

But it took a while for Simpson, the 42-year-old musician, actor and designer who embodies the name, to realise its true value.

In 2015, licensing company Sequential Brands acquired a majority stake in Simpson's brand, The Jessica Simpson Collection, for US$117 million.

She started the brand in 2005 as a small collaboration, but by 2015 it had earned a billion dollars in sales.

In 2021, Simpson bought back her namesake brand US$65 million — against the advice of her business manager and with financial support from her family and two additional lenders — after Sequential declared bankruptcy.

"I talked to my mum in-depth about it and I was like, 'I think it’s time for us to do this on our own'," Simpson told Bustle in a new interview,

"We either sink with the ship, or we jump and hope to find a lifesaver. And really that lifesaver was ourselves."

Simpson liquidated her stock portfolio and put her house up as collateral to finance the deal, so it's been a financial change of pace for the star, who has been making and spending her own money since she was 14.

"I did have to ask my mother for money not too long ago," she said.

"Honestly, she did reach out to me to borrow money. And I said to her, 'Yeah, let's talk about it.' I'm her mum first, obviously," her mother Tina Simpson confirmed.