Jessica Simpson hit rock bottom at a Halloween party. 4 years later, she's "unrecognisable".

This post discusses alcohol addiction and sexual abuse. It will be triggering to some readers.
It was Halloween 2017 when Jessica Simpson hit rock bottom. She was so drunk that she couldn’t even help her excited children get into their costumes for a Halloween party at their house.
"I was terrified of letting them see me in that shape," Simpson wrote in her memoir Open Book. "I am ashamed to say that I don't know who got them into their costumes that night."
The morning after that rock-bottom moment, Simpson took a photo of herself, wearing a pink tracksuit, makeup-free and looking like she’d been crying. She’s now posted that photo on Instagram to mark four years of being sober.