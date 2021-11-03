Jessica Simpson hit rock bottom at a Halloween party. 4 years later, she's "unrecognisable".

“You could die,” the doctor told her.

Simpson told her husband Johnson what the doctor had said.

“We were in a sort of shared spiral, both of us in denial about how much we were drinking," she wrote.

"I’m sure we were wasted when we talked about it."

She had the surgery, and then, when she still wasn’t happy with how she looked, she had a second surgery. She suffered a serious infection, but pulled through.

In May 2017, Simpson appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show under the influence of alcohol.

“I can’t even watch the interview,” she would go on to tell Today. “I had started a spiral and I couldn’t catch up with myself… and that was with alcohol.”

Then came Halloween. Simpson and Johnson took Maxwell to school for an assembly.

“It was 7:30 in the morning and I’d already had a drink,” she wrote.

Simpson and Johnson spent the day getting ready for the Halloween party at their house. But by the time the kids were ready to get into their costumes, Simpson didn’t feel she was in a fit state to help them.

That night, she took a sleeping pill and went to bed.

“I slept in, afraid to see them, afraid I had failed them. I hid until they left, then drank.”

Simpson’s friends came around to see her, and she told them she was quitting drinking.

She had the support of her friends and her parents, as well as her doctors. She started doing therapy twice a week, dealing with her anxieties and the trauma of her sexual abuse.

“I had room for so many wonderful moments that I would have missed: sober for the first time in my studio and seeing Maxwell grab a guitar. Ace in pyjamas he put on himself, proudly adding a sticker to his bedtime chart.”