"Is this chicken or is this fish?" The 5 most ridiculous moments from Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica.

Eighteen years ago, Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey gave us a look inside their married life behind closed doors.

On their reality TV show, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, we watched the young couple get married, move in together, and face the many trials and tribulations that come with married life.

Watch a snippet of Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica below. Post continues after video.



Video via MTV.

Just like every other normal married couple, Nick and Jessica got into arguments about cleaning, whether to eat out or stay in, and why someone would spend $750 on underwear. You know, normal stuff.

Even all these years later, we can't forget the ridiculous moments that happened on the early '00s TV show. So in case you did, we wrote them all down.

Here are the five most ridiculous moments from Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica.

1. When Nick got mad at Jessica for spending $750 on underwear.

Throughout the show, Nick got mad at Jessica for spending an absurd amount of money on things that don't need to cost that much.

Our favourite moment? When Jessica spent $750 on two bras and two pairs of underwear.

Image: Giphy.