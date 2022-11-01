"People ran with it." 6 things we learned from Lindsay Lohan’s comeback magazine cover.

We are living through the Lindsay Lohan renaissance.

As a millennial who grew up on a diet of Mean Girls, Freaky Friday and Herbie: Fully Loaded (which I will defend until the end of time), it's been a long time coming.

Lohan is on the promotional rounds for her Netflix Christmas flick, Falling For Christmas, which drops on the streamer on November 10. First up, the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine and a wide-ranging interview covering everything from her return to the spotlight, living through the noughties tabloid era, and married life in Dubai.

Here are the 6 biggest takeaways.

Lindsay Lohan on her husband, Bader Shammas.

Lohan married her partner of three years, financier Bader Shammas, in July 2022.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day," she shared on Instagram the day after their wedding.