"I didn't change a nappy for the first 12 months." I'm A Celeb's Jess on her postnatal depression.

This post deals with postnatal depression and might be triggering for some readers.

While we usually turn to reality TV for a bit of a binge-worthy escape, to zone out and laugh along at the nonsense unfolding on our screens, sometimes - and just sometimes - a conversation occurs on reality TV that we actually really need to hear.

And that just happened on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The show, that usually is just about throwing spiders, snakes and cockroaches on helpless celebrities, has already conjured up one important debate - where Abbie Chatfield raised a hell of a good argument against AFL legend Dipper when he told her “you’re not going out like that”.

But now the show is tackling a new topic: Postnatal depression.

It’s a condition, sometimes labelled as ‘baby blues’, that up to 75 per cent of women deal with after giving birth. Which means it’s something that we should definitely talk about a lot, right?

Wrong.

There is still so much shame, embarrassment and guilt surrounding the topic, with parents absorbing responsibility rather than processing it as what it is: A mental health condition that is so often out of our hands.

Which is why when Jess Eva candidly dropped into conversation around the campfire that she had postnatal depression for a whole year after giving birth to her first son, Fred, we were stunned, impressed and needed to hear her story.

Here’s how the conversation went down - which stemmed from a conversation about ‘poo duties’ as a parent. Obviously.

Abbie Chatfield: Were you on pure poo duties, or does Norm [Jess’ partner] do poo as well?

Jess Eva: Oh Norm’s good with it, because I had postnatal depression for my first 12 months, so I didn’t change a nappy for the first 12 months.

Abbie Chatfield: That must have been awful?

Jess Eva: Yeah, it was awful. Really bad. But I’m glad I got out of it. Some women never get out of it.

During a diary cam, she honestly explained her stance, saying, “It’s easy to talk about now because I’m over it, but there’s such a stigma that people can’t talk about it”.