From Paulini to Guy Sebastian: Our definitive guesses as to who is heading into the 'I'm a Celeb' jungle.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is returning to our screens next year, giving us yet another thing to look forward to in 2021.

The show's seventh season will see a new batch of celebs put their reputation and personal hygiene on the line as they take part in disgusting food challenges and terrifying trials all for our entertainment. Fun.

Only this time around, thanks to COVID-19, the show will be held in the Aussie bush rather than the South African jungle... which honestly sounds just as terrifying.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Post continues below.



Before the show kicks off on January 3, Channel 10 have dropped some subtle hints about each of the contestants.

And after some very serious research (read: scrolling through Instagram and Wikipedia) we think we've worked out quite a few of them.

So without further ado, here are all the celebrities we're guessing will be heading into the jungle next year.

A renowned chef.

Clue: "A renowned chef is heading into the Aussie jungle. And we can’t wait to feed him critters."

Our guess: Colin Fassnidge

We know celebrity chef Pete Evans won't be appearing on the show after Channel 10 confirmed the news in November.

According to Rob McKnight of TV Blackbox, who spoke with Nova's Fitzy & Wippa, Evans was "dumped" whilst in lockdown, about to enter the jungle.

"At 6:30 am the call came through from [Channel 10 executive] Bev McGarvie to ITV the production house. She said, 'he’s out, do not let him go into the jungle'. He is now packing up his bags and returning to Byron Bay and he is apparently furious."