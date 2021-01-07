'You're not going out like that.' Why everyone's talking about Abbie Chatfield's body, again.

In case you missed it, Abbie Chatfield is in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle. And that means that her brilliant knack for calling out foul play has relocated from Instagram to deep within the Aussie bush.

While Abbie has shown camaraderie with her fellow campmates, there was a certain comment from Dipper (AKA Robert DiPierdomenico, a retired AFL player) that sparked a conversation we’ve all had before.

Watch the I’m A Celeb clip right here. Post continues after video.



Video via Instagram/Network 10.

Here’s exactly how the moment between Dipper and Abbie went down. (Just a visual note for the readers, Abbie was wearing her gorgeous bikini at the time that Dipper piped up.)

Dipper: “You’re not going out like that.”

Abbie: “Dipper, what does that joke mean?”

Dipper: “When a father sees his daughter, you know, grow up. And she’s going out to see her boyfriend or whatever, and walks out with a mini skirt sort of thing.”

Abbie: “Yeah, but why?”

Dipper: “We’re protective, you know?”

Abbie: “Protective of what?”

Dipper: “Of you girls being hurt. Of you young ladies being hurt, when you go out like that?”

Abbie: “But why is that determined by what we wear?”

Dipper: “Well, it’s like you’re, err, seeking attention. And asking for… you know.”

Abbie: “Asking for what?”

Dipper: “Oh don’t get into a difficult conversation.”

Abbie: “No, asking for what?”

Dipper: “It’s probably the wrong explanation for it. It’s just that the father’s sort of make sure that his girls feel safe out there.”

Abbie: “Would you say it to a son?”

Dipper: “...oh, yeah!”

Abbie: “So if you saw Ash going down to the pool like that, you’d say, ‘you can’t go out like that?’.”