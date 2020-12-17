Abbie Chatfield dialled 000 and ended up on a date, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Abbie Chatfield dialled 000 and ended up on a date. WHAT A MOOD.

Bachie star Abbie Chatfield has shared the most unexpected way she landed a date. And boy, it's a doozy.

During an interview with Mamamia's The Undone podcast, Abbie explained that she was having a family lunch at her mum's house when her grandmother fainted and they had to call an ambulance.

"My grandmother started to feel a bit sick and she was 90 at the time and she fainted... She passed away a few months later but at the time I was like my grandma is dying in front of my eyes. It was so traumatic."

"We call the ambulance and two paramedics show up. One of them is a really hot man. And I'm like ok not the time, not the time."

"This paramedic helps her [and] he's really nice to grandma. He leaves and everyone including grandma was like 'he was hot'," she explained, adding that her grandmother ended up being fine.

"My whole family are like we need to get you on a date with this paramedic and I'm like no no no, but secretly I'm like yes please how do we do this."

Abbie went on to explain that her Aunty suggested googling "hot paramedic Brisbane" to try and find him.

"So I googled as a joke in front of everyone... and the first article is like 'Is this Australia hottest paramedic?' and it's him. So I then know his name and my family and I are loosing our minds because it's so funny."