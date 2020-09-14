From 'wifey' to 'villain': What Bella’s rebrand tells us about the power of reality TV editing.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.
Before this season of The Bachelor had even hit our TV screens, we'd put Bella Varelis into a box.
The snippets we saw of her in the promos, plus her background as an influencer and her friendship with some of the biggest influencers in the country, made her the perfect 'wifey'.
WATCH: The Bachelor's Locky Gilbert answers our rapid-fire questions. Post continues below.
In the weeks leading up to the premiere, Sportsbet placed the 25-year-old as a firm favourite to win and everyone assumed we knew how the season was going to end before it had even started.
Bella's red carpet entrance only confirmed our views. The marketing consultant got the classic 'wifey' entrance - the slow-motion exit from the limo, the princess dress, the fairytale music.
Locky told the cameras he "got lost in her eyes" as he watched her walk into the mansion. It was a classic Bachelor meet-cute.