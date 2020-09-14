From 'wifey' to 'villain': What Bella’s rebrand tells us about the power of reality TV editing.

Bella missed out on the 'Triple Threat Rose' - a ploy the producers use every season to throw us off the scent - but she got the first single date with Locky.

Over the next few weeks, Bella followed in the footsteps of the 'wifeys' before her. Despite seemingly being surrounded by it, she stayed out of the drama. She always got alone time with Locky at the cocktail parties, and their connection seemed to deepen.

She became close friends with the other 'wifey', Irena Srbinovska, and viewers were certain they would make it to the final two together.

Then the show went into lockdown.

During 'Love in Lockdown', tensions grew between Bella and Irena. When they arrived back at the mansion last Thursday night, we suddenly saw another side to Bella.

Bella entered the cocktail party and greeted everyone except Irena. She then took a few of the other women aside and told them she didn't trust Irena anymore and their friendship was over.

While Bella was creating drama, Irena was off chatting to Locky, cementing her 'wifey' storyline.

Later, Irena asked Bella for a chat. She could tell Bella was upset with her and she wanted to know what went wrong with their friendship.

During this conversation, both Bella and Irena became upset. They said they couldn't trust each other. The conflict escalated with Bella storming off and calling Irena a "manipulative little b*tch".

In that moment, Bella seemingly went from 'wifey' to 'villain'. She no longer fit into the 'wifey' box, so she was unceremoniously shoved into the 'villain' box.

Suddenly, the woman who had been pegged to be the winner, was the subject of gossip columns and trolling comments on social media.

Bella and Irena in their first edit. Image: Channel Ten.