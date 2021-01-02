If you've finished watching Bridgerton, here are 7 binge-worthy TV shows to watch next.

Unless you've been fast asleep since Christmas Day, chances are you've heard about or watched Netflix's newest series, Bridgerton.

The show, produced by powerhouse Shonda Rhimes (the woman behind Grey's Anatomy, Private Practice and Scandal), is a historical drama set during the Regency era in England.

The eight episode series follows the powerful Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love in London's high society.

If you started watching it over the Christmas period, we assume that you've devoured all eight episodes by now (and we don't blame you).

So, to save you from scanning the internet to find something to watch next, we've compiled a list of seven sexy, historical to watch after you devour Bridgerton.

You're welcome.

Outlander

Image: Starz.