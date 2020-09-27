'It's not a failed marriage.' 6 women on the most important thing they learned from separation.

Separation and divorce can be one of the most challenging times of your life.

We've all heard the horror stories. As someone who has lived through two major marital bust-ups, had countless defunct de facto relationships, and recently hosted Mamamia's podcast The Split, I have been through it enough to know there has to be a better way.

If I lovingly entered a relationship could I also lovingly leave? Over the years I've had lots of practise, plus I have had the privilege of women friends and colleagues sharing their enormous insight into how we can make this time smoother and less painful for both sides.

When I posted about this on my Facebook, I received nearly 300 comments from many women who'd been through splits as well. Everything from "Don't look for a fix-er-upper lover. You can't fix them!!" to "Don't ignore the red flags. People show you who they are very early on."

What about when you're actually in the thick of separating?

According to Christina Salvo, Family Dispute Resolution Practitioner and the founder of the new fast-track separation/divorce settlement service Simple Separation, you can avoid things turning ugly - and expensive.

"I see time and time again, divorce lawyers stoking anger and fear in their clients, knowing that as long as the conflicts remain unresolved, the revenue stream will keep flowing," Salvo told Mamamia.

Christina is not only a child of divorce, but has experienced her own divorce. It put an enormous strain on Christina and her family, both emotionally and financially, ruining prospects of a co-parenting relationship. This is what led her to design an alternative child-centred divorce settlement business that helps clients avoid court through using peaceful and collaborative methods.

Simple Separation works with individuals and couples and takes a holistic approach combining mediation and legal services to help finalise a divorce legally and amicably. They deal with property and financial settlements, parenting and custody arrangements and child support.

The process is personalised and guided, while being a quick, convenient and cost-effective alternative to traditional routes. It can be done virtually, Australia wide; and they have upfront, fixed-cost pricing and no ongoing legal fees. It's a disruptor in a space that needs it - like the Uber of divorce settlements.

Now, what other advice do women who've been through separations have to share?

Here's what six women, including myself, had to say.