'I'm 39 and single by choice. I'm seen by women as both menacing and perplexing.'

I write this piece as a single 39-year-old woman who is single by choice.

This choice of sheer free-will seems to be baffling to the majority of people in my life.

People who know and love me can’t comprehend why a successful, well-adjusted, social and vibrant person would choose to live a life un-partnered and alone.

Watch: Things single women hear... all the time. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

For years I’ve had those close to me, those I work with, I socialise with, I share romantic connections with, query my choice with the inevitable question, "What is wrong with you?"

Whilst some have asked directly, others dance around the topic, intrigued, or concerned or saddened by my single status.

Some doubt my explanation and with pity in their eyes deduce I have just not met my "person," or I’ve created walls and boundaries that keep people at arm’s length.

Others equate my decision to deep-seated relationship issues, or a secret kink or alternative life kept hidden from view.

The honest answer is I am simply happier when unattached and single. As an introvert I am someone who recharges when alone. I can be charismatic and engaging in both my professional and private lives. I enjoy a cocktail or delicious meal with friends and thrive on sharing laughs and adventures with others, but I also crave the sanctuary of home.

I love kicking back in the solitude and pursuing things that make me happy.

I have lovers and romantic connections that may not fall into the traditional box, but they bring passion and excitement, support and friendship.