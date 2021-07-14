So, you've taken a day off for your mental health. Here's the best way to spend it.

Australians are feeling really, really tired.

A worldwide survey found that Aussies had one of the highest rates of burnout of any country last year. Almost four in five of us suffered burnout, and almost half said their hours spent working overtime increased significantly.

On top of that, one in five Australians will experience some sort of mental illness in any given year.

Any expert will tell you - from a GP to a psychologist - that just like you'd take a day off for the flu or an upset tummy, sometimes, you need to take some time off for your head.



So - you decide to take a day off for your mental health.

What's the best way to spend it?

Is staying in bed all day doing more harm than good? Are there any strategies that might help with a reset, or improving mood? And are there any no-nos?

I spoke to doctor and mental health advocate, Dr Kieran Kennedy, for some tips.

1. Get rid of the guilt

The most important thing is not to spend the whole day feeling guilty because you're not at work.

"Taking any kind of day out can be hard, whether it’s a mental health day, a sick day or otherwise.

"Guilt is a huge part of this, and in a society that often tells us our worth is attached to our productivity and ability to be up and at it for others, it’s understandable."

Dr Kennedy suggests you acknowledge the guilt is there, and then set it to one side.

"Our worth isn’t found in a relentless push to work harder, and taking a day for health of mind is just as valid as one for physical ills."

2. Put down your phone

Unplugging from work goes without saying. If it's possible - don't check emails or notifications.

But Dr Kennedy also says to make a real effort to put down your devices.

"I’ve been talking to a lot of people lately who are feeling the mental pinch when it comes to info overload.