"They're actually lazy AF." The 6 things all greyhound owners know to be true.

Ask anyone what they think it would be like to adopt a greyhound as a pet, and they’ll probably have visions of long runs, hours of ball-throwing, lots of time outdoors and, well, other super active things. You know, because… greyhound.

Cue laughter from greyhound owners.

They know the truth. They know that although it’s one of the world’s most recognisable breeds, it’s also one of the most misunderstood.

Here are six surprising truths about greyhounds.

1. Greyhounds are lazy. No, really.

Greyhounds are fast. We know this. What with their long legs, muscular shoulders and the entire (albeit questionable) industry dedicated to racing them. (Fact of the day: they can hit top speeds of 72km/h, meanwhile Usain Bolt can only manage 44km/h. Pfft. Jog on, mate.)

Given that reputation, the uninitiated could forgiven for thinking that greyhounds are a high-energy breed. But the truth is they’re lazy AF.

Yes, their zoomies nudge the sound barrier, but most of the time you’ll find them napping/resting while thinking about napping. In fact, they’ve been known to sleep 12-16 hours a day.

2. Greyhounds are ideal apartment dogs.

With their placid, adaptable nature and low energy levels (see above), greyhounds are one of the most suitable breeds for apartment living.

Like any dog, they need daily exercise. But presuming you take your greyhound out for a decent walk each day and engage in playtime, there’s no need to feel guilty if it doesn’t have 24/7 access to a sprawling yard.

3. They’re gentle. And sensitive. And like to cuddle.

In most Australian states, the law requires greyhounds to wear a muzzle in public, due to the belief that they’re conditioned to chase small animals. The sight leads many people to think greyhounds must be aggressive or dangerous. But most are exactly the opposite.

Greyhounds are typically big softies, who love nothing more than to snuggle up to you on the couch. (Warning: they are 90 per cent legs. So… move over. Or get a bigger couch.)