After Peggy gave birth, her partner’s ex suddenly turned up at their home.

At 32, Peggy Roddick found herself separated and in the dating world for the first time in her adult life.

Within six months, she met *Andrew on Tinder, and promptly fell into a relationship, moving in together a few months later, blending their family of five children.

"When we first met he didn't tell me a great deal about her," Roddick says of her partner's ex. "I knew they had separated after 15 years together. They had three kids, she had cheated on him and left him for someone else. He was scared to lose any time with his children who are his world."

On the surface, Andrew's relationship with his ex seemed okay, but things quickly unravelled after she realised he'd moved on.

"It was good while he jumped," Roddick says. "The second this stopped, and some boundaries were created, was the second the co-parenting relationship started falling apart, and she started to use the kids against him."

Watch: The signs you're with a toxic person. Post continues after video.



Video via YouTube/Psych2Go.

The downward spiral.

"The second I came into his life the games started," says Roddick. "From then on, she actively tried to separate us."