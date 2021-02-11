"Beware of all the d***heads." 8 women on the reality of dating after divorce.

Advice for other women: "So long as you are ready, and not just rebounding, then go for it. Just be aware of all the d***heads, be kind to yourself and strong in your values, and have fun."

'I have more confidence dating in my 30s than I did when I was 19.' - Nama, single, separated 11.5 years ago.

"I dated a lot when I first separated, and it was so much fun. I was only 33, I'd been with my ex since I was 19, and I was so ready to meet new people. It did cost me a lot of money in babysitting, though, as [my son] Winston was only two. My parents offered to help out but I didn't want them to witness my new-found hedonism."

"I initially began seeing younger dudes, but the novelty wore off, and now I enjoy guys with whom I have more in common with and get what life is about... I definitely think dating in my 30s, I had more confidence than when I was single and 19... I've been set up a few times, and once I even dated my landlord for a while. That was always going to end badly!"

"My son is now 13, and he was two when I left [my ex]. Because I haven't had a solid relationship, I have always had a strict policy that no one should stay the night. It has been hard sometimes to make someone understand that Winston is my priority and it's something I've chosen to do - and I don't do it resentfully. I haven't met anyone worth breaching that. They'd have to be spectacular and/or Jonah Hill (I love a funny man). Also, I've been a stepparent and I know it's not easy. I don't want anyone here interfering with my parenting or alienating my son."

Advice for other women: "Just have fun. Don't call it a date, think of it as maybe finding a new friend (who might pay for dinner)."

"It took me two years after separating from husband to even consider dating." - Antica, engaged, separated nine years ago.

"It took me two years after separating from my husband to even consider dating. The dating scene was a nightmare. I believe that online dating should be avoided. What you see in a photo and read in carefully crafted profiles, is more often than not, a far stretch from the true person."

"The main challenge of dating after divorce was believing that it is ok to be on my own, and that there was no rush to move on to find 'the one'. The benefit was having the time to find my true self again and having the confidence to own it."

"My boys were babies when their dad and I separated so they had only ever known me on my own, as their mum. I devoted all of my time on my kids after separation. When I started seeing my now fiancé, I pretty much introduced them to each other early in the piece. My five-year-old twin boys and I were a package deal. After their first introduction, I actually said the words, 'you can run now if you like, I won’t hold it against you'... He didn’t run."

Advice for other women: "During the separation, if you have kids, pour your focus into your kids, they need you! Try and let go of the hurt, anger, hate, contempt, whatever it may be, it only consumes you and doesn’t bring you anything good. I know it sounds cliche, but don’t rush to move on, take the time to reflect on what once was and then only look forward. People always say you will meet someone when you aren’t looking and when you least expect it. Guess what? They saying exists, because it is true."