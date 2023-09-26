From $15,000 to $312,000: How much celebrities are paying in child support per month.

With celebrity breakups come incredibly expensive, sometimes cruel and often exhausting divorces.

Add children to the mix and it becomes a recipe for disaster – because when two superstars enter a bloodthirsty custody battle, one usually walks away with a much lighter pocket.

For some A-listers, the cost of alimony and child support is just a drop in a very, very big bucket. For others, it's a huge expense – and an almost impossible one.

Here's who's forking out what in child support each month.

Kanye West pays Kim Kardashian $312,000* a month.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, Met Gala 2019. Image: Getty.