An Amy Schumer joke and a 'fake' Spanish accent: Why everyone's talking about Hilaria Baldwin.

It all started with a post.

Hilaria Baldwin, wife of Alec Baldwin and mother to five Baldwin babies, took to Instagram to share a picture of her holding her newborn, Eduardo.

As you can see from the picture below, Hilaria is wearing very little beyond a black lingerie set.

Now enter Amy Schumer.

The comedian, who recently had her first child with husband Chris, shared Hilaria's picture of her and Eduardo with the caption: "Chris and I had such a beautiful day with the kids."

The post has since been deleted, but not before celebrities such as Alec Baldwin’s eldest daughter from a previous marriage commented, "Why did I comment on this as if this were Hilaria's account!!" noted Ireland Baldwin. "Lol miss you guys!!"

It all seemed like light-hearted fun, but since the joke-post went viral, Hilaria said she's received a fair amount of body shaming.

