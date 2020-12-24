"I accidentally knocked my brother out." 12 women share their Christmas Day disaster stories.

There's something important we all need to remember this Christmas.

You see, we're all a little guilty of having high expectations at this time of year. We spend hours circling shopping centre car parks for the perfect gifts; we scour through markets for the best seafood, and we spend weeks decorating our homes for just one day – December 25.

It's a lot of effort for one day, right?

But the truth is, no matter how much we prepare and plan, nobody's Christmas looks as good as it looks on Instagram.

Here are the things Australians never say at Christmas. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

In fact, most of the time, Christmas is a... disaster.

From Christmas dinner mishaps to family arguments, there's always a chance something will go wrong.

But never fear, you're not the only one having a not-so-perfect Christmas this year.

We asked the Mamamia community to share their very best Christmas Day horror stories from years gone by.

Here's what they had to say:

1. Katie.

"My sister was put in charge of getting prawns last year. She decided she couldn't be bothered to go to the fish markets. We had no prawns on Christmas Day. The end."

2. Sarah.

"When we were younger, we went away for Christmas and Mum put all our presents in a suitcase and locked the suitcase so we wouldn't peek... but she forgot to bring the lock."

3. Laura.

"When my sisters were five and three, they both had chickenpox on Christmas Day. They were isolating before it was cool."