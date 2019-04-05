"I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage." Hilaria Baldwin's candid Instagram post.

This article deals with an account of miscarriage that could be triggering for some readers.
Hilaria Baldwin has shared that she is “most likely experiencing a miscarriage”.
The 35-year-old, who is married to actor Alec Baldwin, shared the news with her followers in an Instagram post of her posing in front of a mirror.
“I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss,” she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Top Comments
Why the need to announce it in a picture of her in her underwear? This is the woman who Instas pics of herself doing yoga at the nail salon, right?