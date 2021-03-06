This weekend, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's much-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey will air in the United States. And in the coming days, it will appear on Australian television screens too.

So, before we watch it for ourselves, here's everything we know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Watch the trailer for Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle below. Post continues after video.



Video via CBS.

What can we expect from the interview?

Over the past week, CBS have shared multiple clips from the couple's interview, giving us a glimpse into what we can expect from the two-hour interview.

In the first teaser for the interview, Prince Harry shared how happy he is to have Meghan by his side. Because when his mum, Princess Diana, spoke up, she had no one.

"You know, for me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for [Princess Diana] going through this process by herself all those years ago," he said.

"Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other," he added.

In the second clip, realised a few days later, Oprah spoke directly to Meghan.

"How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?" Oprah asked Meghan.

"I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent when there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," she responded.

"And if that comes with risk of losing things... there’s a lot that’s been lost already."