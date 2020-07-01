You will be shocked whose daughter just graduated with honours.

Hollywood is a sad place. It is a place where we expect to see celebrities’ children falling out of nightclubs. Before they are legal, to be there in the first place.

And if there was anyone we might expect that to happen to, it would be Eminem's 18-year-old daughter Hailie Jade Scott Mathers.

Hailie was the subject of a beyond-bitter dispute between her warring parents (who have married and divorced twice), has heard her dad threaten her mum's life in songs, has seen her father battle a well-documented addiction to painkillers and other drugs, and has featured in Eminem's R-rated music herself since she was a tiny tot.

But hey, look at her now.

In news that might make you feel old, Hailie has just graduated high school with the highest honours.

Hailie paid tribute to her dad, who raised her, (whose real name is Marshall Mathers) and her mum (Kimberly Anne Scott) on her high school's website within her bio for the graduation:

HAILIE SCOTT

PARENTS: Marshall and Kimberly Mathers

COLLEGE: Michigan State University

CAREER PLANS: Psychology or Entrepreneur High School Activities

National Honor Society, Art Club, Key Club, Volleyball, and Student Council High School Honors

Academic Excellence Award and Department of Psychology Award Most Influential During My Lifetime

My mother and father are because they have pushed me to be the person I am and have given me all the support to achieve what I have.

According to Macomb Daily News, Eminem watched the graduation from inside one of the school buildings to avoid causing a scene. A parent told Macomb Daily News, "He opened the door and looked out like, 'That's my daughter.' He just looked like a proud father."

Eminem has spoken of Hailie in the lyrics of his songs.

Feature Image: Getty/Twitter.