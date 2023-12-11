If you were a teen with your finger on the pulse in the early 2000s, there's a strong likelihood you got your groove on to an Eminem track in your day.

Known for his signature bleached blonde hair and sleeper earrings, the rapper Eminem a.k.a Marshall Mathers was responsible for creating many a throwback fashion trend. Most of which, like the baggy DADA track pants worn below the bum, will hopefully remain in the past.

While you're here, feel the 2000s nostalgia by watching the official music video of Eminem's Lose Yourself. Post continues after video.



Video via YouTube/Eminem.

But in 2017, chances are you wouldn't even recognise the 8 Mile star walking down the street. Because Eminem does not look like Eminem anymore.

Trading the baggy clothes and bleached blonde hair for a staple bomber jacket and some hipster facial hair, the 51-year-old rapper and music producer is almost unrecognisable.

Thoughts?