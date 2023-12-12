Eminem's daughter Hailie is all grown up and we feel about 100 years old.

We'd like to say we spend our free time on noble or otherwise worthwhile pursuits, but honestly, a good chunk of it is spent stalking celebrities through their Instagram accounts.

Which is where we found Hailie Scott, who you might remember as the adorable daughter of Eminem. You know, the one the rapper used to sing about in songs like Hailie's Song and Mockingbird.

Well, in the news that is sure to make anyone who has memories of the image above feel about 100 years old, Hailie is now 27 and well and truly grown up.

Hailie is now an influencer and very much engaged with her longtime partner, Evan McClintock on February 2023.