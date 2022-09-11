In 2007, Eminem almost died from an overdose. His daughter Hailie was deeply affected.

In 2007, American rapper Eminem, (real name Marshall Mathers) experienced a near-death moment. It was enough for him to realise that if he didn't get sober, his daughters would be left without a father.

In the early 2000s, Eminem's music career was skyrocketing thanks to a bunch of successful hits and also his role in the semi-autobiographical movie 8 Mile. But it was this 2002 film that sparked the beginning of a drug struggle for the rapper.

"We were doing 16 hours on the set on 8 Mile and you had a certain window where you had to sleep. One day somebody gave me an Ambien, and it knocked me the f**k out. I was like, 'I need this all the time'," he recounted to Rolling Stone.

By 2005, Eminem was "f**ked up every night" on tour.

At the same time, there were family issues going on in the Mathers household. In 2006, Eminem and his ex-wife Kimberly Anne Scott permanently separated after briefly reconciling their relationship. Together they have daughter Hailie, who was born in 1995.

In the mid-2000s period as well, Eminem decided to legally adopt his ex-wife's twin sister's daughter. The twin sister was struggling with drug abuse, and Eminem took on becoming a parent to the daughter - Alaina Marie, who was born in 1993.

As for Eminem's third and final child, Stevie (formerly Whitney) was born in 2002 to Eminem's ex-wife and her ex-boyfriend. Eminem later received full custody of Stevie due to the biological father's drug and legal issues.

With things full-on at home and at work, Eminem said he began depending on prescription drugs to function. At one point he was taking 75 to 80 Valium a night.

