In 1999, Natasha Lyonne rose to fame in America Pie. Six years later, she was as "good as dead".

Lyonne’s parents divorced when she was eight years old, leaving her mother to raise her on her own, an experience that left a lasting impression on her.

"That was definitely an interesting dynamic that kind of taught me the responsibilities of being a single woman, and especially a single female parent," she told Bust Magazine.

While Lyonne went from living in a large family home with both of her parents to living in a studio apartment with just her mother, her stints on television afforded her some opportunities when it came to education.

"Suddenly, I had a single mum and was on scholarship going to this private school on the Upper East Side of Manhattan," Lyonne recalled.

It wasn't until she had a play date with another student that she realised that she was different.

"She went back to school saying, 'Her apartment is so small, and she sleeps with her mother,'" she told Bust Magazine.

"I thought I was special because I was a child actor. I didn’t think I was some freak. She made it really clear that there was something wrong with me."

This moment in Lyonne’s life became a catalyst for a feeling that stayed with her longer than she would have imagined.

"[Young girls] go from being perfectly strange creatures happy in their little imaginations with their hopes and dreams and their little weirdo outfits, to having a keen awareness or feeling that there’s something wrong with them," she shared.

"We then spend a lifetime in dysmorphia and bad relationships and bad late-night situations and confusion in the workplace and there’s just this warped sense of self."