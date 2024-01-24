Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig both missed out on Oscar nominations, but for very different reasons.

The slightly pathetic yet lovable strains of the song I'm Just Ken hit a little differently for fans today.

All thanks to the fact that when the 2024 Academy Award nominations were announced this week there were some surprising omissions when it came to the team behind Barbie, the highest-grossing film of 2023.

While Barbie was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Ryan Gosling), Best Actress in a Supporting Role (America Ferrera), Best Writing Adapted Screenplay (Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach), Best Costume Design (Jacqueline Durran), two nominations for Best Original Song (I’m Just Ken and What Was I Made For), Best Production Design, and the coveted Best Picture award, its star and producer Margot Robbie was not nominated for Best Actress, and Greta Gerwig was not included on the Best Director list.

In the same amount of time it took for the phrase 'Kenergy' to catch on, critics and fans alike drew a parallel between the plot of Barbie, where the patriarchy is celebrated and revered while women do the work behind the scenes, to the fate of Barbie at the hands of the Academy.

And while internet culture is somewhat known for always being that one friend in the group chat who takes a piece of unverified information and blows it out into a lengthy statement without considering the full facts, in this case, the memes do speak the truth.