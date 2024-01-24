Ryan Gosling has released a statement about those Oscars snubs.

He might be just Ken but Ryan Gosling has come to the defence of Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig after they were snubbed by the Academy Awards.

The nomination list was released this morning and while Gosling himself received two nominations for Supporting Actor and Best Original Song, Robbie missed out on Best Actress while Gerwig was MIA in the Best Director category.

The Notebook actor has since released a statement to address the nominations.

"I am extremely honoured to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I'd be saying this, but I'm also incredibly honoured and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken," Gosling began.

"But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no ‘Barbie’ movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film."

He continued, "No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.

"Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognised along with the other very deserving nominees."

