'Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar.' The first Barbie reviews are here.

On Monday, the Barbie movie premiered in Los Angeles and already, first reactions from media critics have started circulating.

The pink carpet was rolled out and A-listers pulled out their best pink gowns.

Directed and made by Greta Gerwig, the film stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. The film also includes Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Helen Mirren, Will Ferrell and John Cena.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie, 2023. Image: Warner Bros.

Barbie has already received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics who saw an LA screening attended by stars like Nicki Minaj and Dua Lipa.

ScreenRant writer Joseph Deckelmeier called the film "funny, bombastic and very smart", adding "Greta Gerwig aims for the fences and hits a home run."

Katcy Stephan, Variety's social media editor, said Barbie is nothing short of "perfection".