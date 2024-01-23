All the Oscar nominations for 2024 Academy Awards.

The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards have finally been announced, with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer leading the pack with 13 nominations. The film, which starred Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon, is considered to be a firm favourite, and is expected to pick up several awards on the night.

However, this year's nominations also came with a lot of surprises, two of them being the absence of Margot Robbie in the Best Actress category and Greta Gerwig's snub for Best Director - both for what was possibly the most popular film in 2023, Barbie.

However, that doesn't mean Barbie is walking away empty-handed. The movie itself has eight nominations, including for Best Picture, while Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera were nominated in the lead actor and supporting actress category for their roles in the film.

Meanwhile, for the first time in Oscar history, three of the films nominated for Best Picture - Justin Triet's Anatomy of a Fall, Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Celine Song's Past Lives - were directed by women.