Where are the cast of Girls now? 10 years after we first met them all on screen.

It's been 10 years since we were first introduced to the world of Hannah Horvath, Marnie Michaels, Shoshanna Shapiro and Jessa Johansson on Girls.

It had a raw script, filled with one chaotic plot point after another, and characters completely unaware of their privilege, all living in New York City.

And it was all concocted by writer and star of the show, Lena Dunham.

Video via HBO.

Dunham employed the help of her friends when taking this story to the screen, and it quickly took off to become a pop culture moment in time.

"Something I'm really proud of, is when I look at this show, and we all started when we were between 22 and 25," Dunham, said, after the show wrapped up in 2017. "It would have been very easy for all of us to go, 'Yeah, we're just going to fashion shows and taking free trips to St. Barth's,' but these women have made a really strong commitment to use their platform for something powerful.

"No one has used this new attention just to acquire handbags."

Let's see exactly what the cast of Girls has gotten up to since the show left our screens.

Lena Dunham - Hannah Horvath.

Lena Dunham in Girls vs Now. Image: HBO / Instagram @LenaDunham.