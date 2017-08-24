Since she first came to prominence with Girls in 2012, Lena Dunham‘s appearance has become a popular topic of public discussion.
Her stomach. Her boobs. Her hair. Almost every part of her body has come under the microscope by critics, fans and haters alike over the past few years, the focus of comments, columns, magazine covers and dinner time conversation.
Somehow, the 31 year old had been able to rise above it, genuinely not giving two hoots about what she looked like thanks to her self-described “preposterously high self-esteem” she’s had since being a teenager. Then a few weeks ago things fell apart.
The thread that finally unravelled it all? Rosacea.
“A few weeks ago, a course of steroids to treat a massive flare of joint pain and instability led to rosacea’s appearing overnight, making me look like a scary Victorian doll, two perfect pink circles painted on her porcelain face,” Dunham wrote in the latest installment of her newsletter Lenny Letter.
Then after a long night shoot, she washed her face to find those two circles had developed into hundreds of tiny pimple blisters covering her from forehead to neck.