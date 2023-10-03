The 'girlfriend effect' is the new way we treat men like little boys.

If you’ve opened up TikTok at any point within the last two weeks, then you would have likely come across the “girlfriend effect” — a trend which shows how men seem to upgrade their style after entering a relationship.

Over hundreds of videos of women showing off their boyfriend/husband’s before and after transformations have been shared across the platform, with one common theme seen throughout: Men dress better thanks to their female partners.

While the trend is lighthearted and meant to be a bit of fun, it did make us raise the question: Is this just another thing women need to help men with?

According to a US-based study, women in heterosexual relationships are spending roughly 14.2 hours on household chores per week, compared to men who spend approximately four hours. But we didn’t need to tell you that, because chances are, either you or a woman you know is burnt out from doing it all.

Women are expected to carry a disproportionately large amount of mental and physical load, which includes the burden of remembering the minute details, schedules and logistics of family life. From buying gifts to booking appointments, as a society we’ve become accustomed to women taking care of everyone’s needs, but, who is focusing on what she wants?

Similarly, women are also sharing the “boyfriend effect”, showing what they looked like before and after their relationship. Except this time, the results show women looking fresh-faced and put together in the before, and more dishevelled in the after.

For many, this change in style reflects comfortability and the ability to let their guard down, but for some, it’s a stark reality check, serving as a reminder that they’ve forgotten to prioritise themself in order to keep someone else happy.