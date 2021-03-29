They just lived around them.

Because my kids would rather be doing a thousand and one other things (because they're kids) and my husband is often out on the farm doing 16-hour days birthing cows.

Yes, he does what he can. He hangs out washing and makes a mean one egg chocolate sponge. But he simply doesn't have the daylight hours available to contribute to the housework.

When he comes inside to eat, he genuinely couldn't care less if we ate off paper plates. Or used our hands or ate sitting on top of newspaper and composted the lot afterwards.

What he does care about is my happiness.

Ever since our children arrived a decade ago, (cumulating in the surprise joy of twins!), it's fallen to me to manage the lion's share of housework.

Me, who decides if chores get divided up (and try to enforce who does what, when).

Me, who laminates the job charts, chooses if I bribe or shame my children into helping clean up.

It's also me that chooses to get worked up if the Tupperware drawer is disorganised.

And now it's me, that gets to choose to not let the angst of housework wreck my happiness.

For now, I've decided to stop nagging my family to do housework, and either do it myself now or later or... not at all.

It's dawning on me that I can decide to crank up Lizzo and sing my heart out while I scrub the loo or mutter swear words to the toilet duck.

I get to show my children that part of the awesomeness of being an adult is choice.

And that if we have a particularly busy day, or I'm tired or have PMS and no amount of hip hop will get me in the mood to do the dishes, I can choose to soak the plates and do them tomorrow when I feel like it.

I like a clean house. I do. I can appreciate the satisfaction of a polished sink and every sock matched and put away.

I'm not immune to the thrill of all those rainbow coloured bookshelves fetishised on Instagram.

But I like being happier more. I like not arguing with my kids. I like stepping off the treadmill of bribing. I like not feeling frustrated that they've done a crappy job on the dishes because they didn't want to do them in the first place.