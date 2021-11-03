"I'm a Gen Z writer. And I'm here to defend our fashion choices."

Whether you like it or not, Gen Z fashion is having a moment.
A new and (dare I say it) improved y2k aesthetic, middle parts, and *not* skinny jeans have all been reclaimed by the tech generation - and not everyone is super happy about it.
But, as a Gen Z writer here at Mamamia, I want to come to the defence of my people.
Side note: You won't be finding any of these pieces in our wardrobe. And for that, I think we should be on the same team. Post continues below.
I know, I know, we're too young to know any better.
We weren't there for the first "mom jean" craze. You've seen this all before. *Insert any and all other comments about our inexperience here*.
But I'm here to argue that Gen Z's choice of fashion represents something broader than another passing clothing trend.
It's about self-expression.
It's about activism.
It's about comfort.
And it's about rejecting the male gaze and embracing gender fluidity.
Top Comments
Gen Z rate highly as wanting to be sustainable but are the greatest consumers of fast fashion of all time. Statistically Millenials are the ones actually reducing consumption and paying more for sustainable options. I have no doubt Gen Z will follow when they have more money but their credentials aren't strong so far.
Gen Z can absolutely have some slack and honestly the 00s revival is amusing and nostalgic for those of us who lived it the first time. But I wouldn't get too caught up on the idea of "leading the change", we've been doing it since the first time women wore pants.