"I'm a Gen Z writer. And I'm here to defend our fashion choices."

Whether you like it or not, Gen Z fashion is having a moment.

A new and (dare I say it) improved y2k aesthetic, middle parts, and *not* skinny jeans have all been reclaimed by the tech generation - and not everyone is super happy about it.

But, as a Gen Z writer here at Mamamia, I want to come to the defence of my people.

Side note: You won't be finding any of these pieces in our wardrobe. And for that, I think we should be on the same team. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

I know, I know, we're too young to know any better.

We weren't there for the first "mom jean" craze. You've seen this all before. *Insert any and all other comments about our inexperience here*.

But I'm here to argue that Gen Z's choice of fashion represents something broader than another passing clothing trend.

It's about self-expression.

It's about activism.

It's about comfort.

And it's about rejecting the male gaze and embracing gender fluidity.