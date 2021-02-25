"We're taking the ugly back." I'm from Gen Z, and this is why we cancelled skinny jeans.

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.
Content warning: This post contains discussions of body image.
Hi, I'm Emma, a typical Gen-Z-er, and I hate skinny jeans.
Loathe them. Couldn't despise them more, really.
If one good thing has come out of 2021 so far, it's that we - the activist, tech generation - have cancelled them. And oh boy, it's made a bunch of millennials really angry.
Watch: What millennials are afraid of. Post continues below video.
But wait! Before you discard us as daggy and judgy (yes, we read those comments you make about us on Instagram), I urge you, please hear me out.
As an important disclaimer, I want my lovely coworkers, mentors and older friends to know that I think women's fashion is far too criticised and if you find a style and shape of pants that works for you (yes, even skinny jeans) you should wear them - out and proud - no matter how many young people you have to walk past on the way.
