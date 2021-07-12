According to Gen Z, there are 5 new rules of style. Are you keeping up?

If you thought we were done talking about Gen Z, you'd be wrong. We've had the skinny jeans and side part debate, but now it's time to talk about fashion overall.

Over the past six months, I've noticed a few specific "style rules" dominating Gen Z fashion. Some I'm obsessed with, while others I'll happily let run their course without getting on board. Nevertheless, I'm seeing them everywhere and need to discuss them immediately.

From '90s nostalgia to gender non-conforming clothing, these are the five new style commandments you need to know about.

Rule #1: Colour reigns supreme.

While black has been a trusty wardrobe staple forever (and of course, will continue to be), colour has well and truly taken over. With designer powerhouses like Bottega Veneta and Gucci releasing collections solely based around bright colours and the likes of Zara and Mango replicating them, Zoomers are replacing their neutrals for something a little more fun.

And they aren't limiting how much colour they wear either. Influencers across the board are mixing and matching colour and print to create ensembles that might be loud, but they also make so. much. sense.