“I used to write 'Worst Dressed' lists for work. There was only one moment I felt truly ashamed.”

When you're a journalist working for a daily newspaper, an editor striding over to your desk is rarely a good sign.

But that's what happened to me one February morning many years ago, having just returned from chasing up a call that had blasted over the police scanner.

Internally I started doing a quick mental scan of my stories from the day before, trying to decide if it was a mistake in the teacher's strike piece or the article about a local clinic losing funding that was about to trigger a scolding in front of my colleagues.

But newsrooms are funny places, and instead my editor's question was about something that had never before shown up on my news list: fashion.

More specifically, celebrity fashion.

Watch: Jessica Vander Leahy Speak On Australian Fashion And Body Diversity. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

The Oscars were taking place and the senior staff had decided that a bit of red carpet coverage would add a touch of glam to the pages being filed that day, which were to be fair, all a tad grim.

As a lover of movies I was interested in the Oscars, but I never thought looking through red carpet pictures was something I would do during the workday and not get wrapped over the knuckles for it.

Yet there I sat a few hours later pouring over the images and carefully writing up a very unoriginally titled 'Best and Worst Dressed' recap.

At some point a photographer grabbed me for a "fun" headshot to accompany the piece. If there was ever any doubt that I had no business writing about fashion then that image of me in an ill-fitting blazer I'd snagged from a Target sale rail - not to mention the fact that I was fresh off spending the morning at a literal crime scene - would have sealed the deal.

In my current role as an Entertainment Editor (at a publication that definitely doesn't write worst dressed lists), I always say it's easier to write a bad review than it is to write a good one.