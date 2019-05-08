Literally just the 13 best sex scenes you forgot happened on Game of Thrones.

The Game of Thrones sex scenes are definitely what you’d call… problematic. Over the course of eight seasons, we’ve witnessed a pretty broad spectrum of messed up sex.

There’s blatant objectification of women, some really sh*tty violence and, of course, the incest. There’s also been cases of rape and statutory rape masquerading as sex.

(If you’re not a fan, you’re definitely going to wonder where the heck we’re going with this.)

BUT… there have also been lots of intimate and downright steamy sex scenes, too. As the show reaches its climax (ha), let’s take a look at the best sex scenes of Game of Thrones.

Ygritte and Jon Snow.

Be still my beating heart. The scene where Ygritte and Jon Snow finally get it on is perfect for so many reasons. Mainly because Rose Leslie and Kit Harington were properly falling in love on set. <3

Ygritte, after taunting Jon for the whole ‘celibacy oath’ he took to be in the Night’s Watch, is very pleasantly surprised by his abilities. And what he can do with his tongue. They also get to do it in a nice cave, complete with waterfall and lots of sexy furs. Ideal.

Daenerys and Khal Drogo.

Let it be known that this did not start well. At all. In fact, it started with rape. Drogo took Dany like an object and would only have sex with her from behind as he was a big Dothraki warrior who took what he wanted, how he wanted, including his women.

But when Dany takes control, and gets him to have sex with her face-to-face, it’s the start of an intimate relationship that quickly blossoms into love.

Oberyn Martell and Ellaria Sand (on multiple occasions with multiple people).

The Dornish are horndogs. Fact. Oberyn and Ellaria had an extremely sexual relationship. But perhaps the most memorable time was as soon as they arrived in King’s Landing and headed straight to the brothel for a big old orgy. As you do.

Ramsay and Myranda.

Ramsay is undoubtedly one of the worst villains to ever appear on the show and you knew a guy like him would never be content with vanilla sex.

Same goes for Myranda, his sadistic lady love. Let’s just say they had a penchant for pain in all areas.