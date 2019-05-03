The Game of Thrones fan theory that Arya's big moment wasn't what it seemed. 

NOTE: There are so many spoilers below. If you haven’t seen season episode three of season eight of Game of Thrones, DO NOT continue reading. You have been warned.

When Arya Stark killed the Night King on episode three of Game of Thrones‘ final season, audiences were torn between a feeling of deep satisfaction, and the sense that this can’t be… it.

Did it really only take a nine minute scene to defeat the Night King?

We've spent hours upon hours watching people train armies, make weapons and extensively research in order to fight the Army of the Dead, and ultimately it took Arya and a dagger to beat them all.

Of course, once we let the finer details of the episode sink in, the death of the Night King was a complex victory with many moving parts. There was Jon's crucial role in distracting Viserion, Melisandre's words to Arya, The Hound and Beric Dondarrion's roles in keeping her alive and Theon's protection of Bran.

But now, there's a theory that says the defeat of the Night King might not be what it seemed.

Is the Night King really dead?

A number of fans have voiced their belief that during the extended stare between the Night King and Bran, the Night King warged into Bran, or handed over his power. By the time Arya stabbed him, it was too late.

Reddit user logicman101 wrote that he thinks the Night King never had any intention of hurting Bran, and was instead going to kneel in front of him.