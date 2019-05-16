Jon Snow is a metaphor for every mediocre man who rises to the top of his profession.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.
I’m not very popular amongst my fellow Game of Thrones-loving colleagues this week.
No I didn’t share a spoiler but I did share my view that the character of Jon Snow, the bastard of Winterfell, son of Rhaegar Targaryen, true heir to the Iron Throne and knower of nothing, is a metaphor for real life mediocre men who find themselves at the top.
Things I Say While Watching Game of Thrones. Post continues after video.
While my colleagues collectively screamed their undying love for the broody, pretty-eyed, honourable Snow, I had to remind them that while he may be pretty-eyed and broody, he is not really that honourable and in fact, sometimes quite useless and even terrifyingly inept at his job.
Let’s start at the beginning.
When we meet Jon, he is about to be shipped off to the Night's Watch. We feel a bit sad for the guy as he couldn’t go south to King's Landing. He is after all just a bastard and Catelyn Stark, who for his whole life resented him for being the illegitimate son of her gallant husband Ned, wouldn’t have him in the house.
So off he sadly rides to the cold barren wasteland of Castle Black where he takes the oath.
Top Comments
Yes!!!
I’ve been trying to tell people for so long that Jon is useless!
And dany literally burned the city because she’s surrounded by useless advisors.
USELESS.
And guess what?
They are all white men.
Tyrion
Varys
Jon
Davos
The only one who really made sense Missandei who was a black woman....
I think the writer missed a few things.
True, Kit Harrington is a bit of a wet fish, but Jon Snow did unite two historically warring groups, rescue many people who were about to be killed by the night king by evacuating them, convince everyone in Westeros to fight against the night king, identify the importance of gragon-glass and have it mined and made into weapons, prepare the battle that saved all of mankind, and try damn hard to save Sansa from being tortured, successfully, even if he did have reinforcements.
Oh and literally return from the dead. And apparently he’s also a great lover.
I don’t think the mark of a good leader is that they do everything singlehandedly, it’s that they can harness the talents of other people to a just cause and inspire trust. Those are literally the keystones of Jon Snows character.
I don’t disagree with the issue of mediocre men, look at all of parliament, but let’s stop barking up the ‘Game of Thrones is sexist’ tree and let people enjoy a great show.