Jon Snow is a metaphor for every mediocre man who rises to the top of his profession.

“Night gathers, and now my watch begins. It shall not end until my death. I shall take no wife, hold no lands, father no children. I shall wear no crowns and win no glory.”

Let’s unpack that for a second. So technically he doesn’t take a wife but he certainly got it on with Ygritte in the hot spring which is borderline oath-breaking. He also leaves the Night's Watch, allows himself to be declared King of the North which seems to be a title that comes with a whole bunch of land, and if you count him riding into the Battle of the Bastards to face Ramsay Bolton, winning himself some glory by taking back his spiritual home of Winterfell, he broke every… single... part... of... that... oath.

He also gets promoted pretty damn quick to the leadership team at Castle Black, despite having no more experience than a quick trot north of the Wall and a run in with the Wildlings who, let’s be honest, seem to be way more reasonable than they’re made out to be.

It’s like that guy at your job who started after you and promised he was in no way looking to take your job because he’s wildly unqualified. So you show him the ropes and while he’s okay he’s not the best, but then you find out he’s been in “closed door” talks with the boss and he’s now been promoted ahead of you and is trying to teach you the things that you literally just showed him how to do three months before. *eye roll*

Snow is like the worst middle manager you’ve ever had. He doesn’t listen to the staff who are all qualified, fully functional humans because he thinks his idea is better, but instead of mass resignations, his staff just stab him to death. The guy can’t even stay alive. And before you say “yeah but he came back to life” he didn’t do that on his own, did he? No Game of Thrones' lady with the beauty-enhancing necklace we’d all like to get our hands on, Melisandre did that for him. She’s the assistant manager, the one who does all the hard work but her manager gets all the glory and then gets banished to the North for her troubles.

Now supposedly Jon Snow’s tactical genius rating is also a full five stars if you look at the number of times he gets asked to lead troops into battle.

Let’s just remind everyone that had it not been for Sansa and her then-friend Littlefinger, who sent fighters on horseback to the Battle of the Bastards, old mate Snow would have ended up squished to death in season six. Or the fact that he threw out all the advice he'd been given heading into the battle, all because Bolton sent poor old, doesn’t-know-how-to-zigzag-run-from-arrows, Rickon to his death. He let his brotherly emotions get the better of him and while he was being all honourable and defending the life of his now dead brother, he sent a ton of very alive other people to their deaths.