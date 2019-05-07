This Game of Thrones theory hints at the real reason why Jon Snow left Ghost behind.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

In the very first season of Game of Thrones, Ned Stark and his children found a pack of direwolf puppies just outside Winterfell. Their mother was dead.

“There are five pups. One for each of the Stark children,” Jon Snow told Ned.

Ned reluctantly agreed to allow the children to take the puppies home but before they could walk away, Jon heard another pup crying – the runt of the litter. The perfect puppy for Ned Stark’s bastard, Jon.

From the very beginning, Jon and the five Stark kids kept the direwolves as their protectors and over the past few seasons, we’ve seen more than one miraculous saving involving the wolves and more than enough direwolf deaths to cope with.

Clare Stephens and Holly Wainwright debrief on the latest episode of Game of Thrones on the Mamamia Recaps podcast. Post continues after audio…

But in last night’s episode of Game of Thrones, the unthinkable happened.

Jon Snow gave his direwolf away.

Before leaving for King’s Landing to fight against Daenerys Targaryen, Jon gave his direwolf, Ghost, to Tormund, who was returning to live with the wildlings up north.

It was a decision that had many fans fuming.

And rightly so – Jon didn’t even say goodbye to Ghost.