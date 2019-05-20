Note: I have not seen the finale of Game of Thrones. This article does not contain spoilers.

Sometimes, living in Australia can feel a lot like living on an island in the middle of nowhere. Mostly because it is.

Like when the US and Europe are gearing up for summer and we’re… freezing.

Or when the arrival of the royal baby is announced just before midnight on a Monday night.

Or when the globally anticipated season finale of Game of Thrones airs MID-MORNING WHILE MOST OF US ARE AT WORK.

It's not fair, and to be honest, it feels disrespectful to time zones but also our entire country.

Just to recap, people have waited eight years to find out who ends up on the Iron Throne.

That's 70,080 hours.

Or 4,204,800 minutes.

Yes, we've had clues, and we've had theories. But no one knew. Not until... now.