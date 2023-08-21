'My friend ignored me in the street. It was the start of a "comprehensive ghosting".'

Then something even weirder happened: Becca stopped answering altogether.

Seeing her in the street that day made me oddly nervous. And yet, I reasoned as we approached each other, Becca was one of my dearest friends. There was no need to be anxious, I told myself, grabbing more tightly to the straps of my bag. We'd say hello and the strangeness that had been festering between us over the last few months would dissipate and we'd hug and chat and I'd feel much better about it all. I'd probably been inventing the distance, I thought. I had a tendency to do that: to imagine the worst when I hadn't heard from someone, when in truth they had simply been busy or preoccupied or on a work deadline.

We got closer and closer. Although we were on different sides of the road, I could quite clearly see her turn her head and clock me. There was a flicker of recognition in the way she tilted her face. She didn't smile. I caught myself in the act of raising my hand to wave: an automatic reflex. Embarrassed, I brought my arm back down by my side. Becca carried on walking.

I was so shocked, I actually laughed. Her blanking of me had been so nakedly deliberate and I wasn't sure how to react. I failed to say anything in the moment. I couldn't reach for the right words. In place of where there should have been the shared vocabulary of our friendship, there was instead an all-encompassing shame. I felt humiliated. My internal logic decreed that I must have committed some terrible error. What had I done or said or not done or not said to make her act in this way?

I never got an answer from Becca, because it turned out that blanking me in the street was the start of a comprehensive ghosting. I would never hear directly from her again. No more calls or emails or texts or cups of coffee. No more nights out, laughing riotously over one too many vodka tonics. No more long conversations where we would talk about everything from casual sexism and politics to the best romantic comedies of all time and the optimal ingredients for a sandwich filling (me: cheese and tomato; Becca: tuna mayonnaise). No more of Becca's eight-year-old daughter giving me unsolicited style advice.