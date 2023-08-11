Kim Kardashian has just found another way to live longer. And no, you can't afford it.

We need to talk about Kimmy.
More specifically, her recent Instagram post encouraging followers to get a scan in a "life saving machine" that can "detect cancers".
Pictured wearing grey scrubs, Kim wrote, "I recently did this @prenuvo scan and had to tell you all about this life-saving machine. The Prenuvo full-body scan has the ability to detect cancer and diseases such as aneurysms in its earliest stages, before symptoms arise."
The 42-year-old's #notsponsored post continued, "It was like getting a MRI for an hour with no radiation. It has really saved some of my friends' lives and I just wanted to share."
Does this body scan ring a bell?
If you watched the latest season of The Kardashians, it's the same full-body MRI scan Kris Jenner had before her 67th birthday, where she received the all-clear on her health.