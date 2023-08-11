Kim Kardashian has just found another way to live longer. And no, you can't afford it.

According to Prevuno's website, the company claims the scan can detect 500 abnormalities and diseases, including cancer, tumours, cardiovascular conditions, and autoimmune diseases like multiple sclerosis.

For a full-body scan, the treatment costs $2,500 USD, which roughly equates to around $3,830 AUD.

This isn't covered by health insurance.

And judging by the commentary on Kim's post, it's becoming the latest celebrity must-have treatment.

Paris Hilton commented, "Love @prenuvo", while Kim's hairstylist Chris Appleton wrote, "I literally booked in for this next week."

The other side of the comment section? People just about... lost it.

One commenter wrote, "The fact majority of society can’t even afford insurance for a simple wellness checkup."

Someone else wrote: "Love how new technology that could save millions is gatekeeped by wealth and having the means to do this."

Another follower said: "And here’s me waiting 8+ weeks for the NHS to do a simple check if I have cervical cancer - thanks Kim."

"There's people that are dying," said someone else.

Others were quick to point out that MRIs don't actually... emit radiation.

Mamamia spoke to Dr Sonja Coetzee, GP for InstantScripts, who said, "Kim Kardashian and her media following is a very powerful tool. She’s popular, attractive and emulates what a lot of young women and girls would like to be. However, most people do not have access to the same amount of monetary funds she has.

"There probably is a divide in Australia for healthcare for those that are more affluent and those that are not. This is a particular concern with the concept of whole-body MRI."

"The other consideration is that a full body MRI will probably pick up a lot of incidental lesions that would probably have eventuated to nothing but creates a lot of angst in the interim."